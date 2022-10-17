Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.33

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 30314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,660,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

