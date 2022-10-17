Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.4 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $8.55 during midday trading on Monday. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

