Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.4 days.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $8.55 during midday trading on Monday. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.
Orica Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orica (OCLDF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.