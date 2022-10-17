OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $229.17 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008366 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $229.17 million and $25.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

