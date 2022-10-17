Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,963. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $37.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

