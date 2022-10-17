Oak Thistle LLC Sells 5,896 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.41. 1,777,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,101,488. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

