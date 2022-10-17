Oak Thistle LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Comcast stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 645,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

