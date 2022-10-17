Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.56. 56,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,399,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,165,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $5,726,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,054,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,700,572.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,270 shares in the company, valued at $43,165,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,982,651 shares of company stock valued at $225,818,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.