O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

O2Micro International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.65. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Read More

