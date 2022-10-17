Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 12,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,813. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,549,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 732,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,876,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 276,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,975 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4,646.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 38.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,451,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 405,926 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.