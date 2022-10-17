Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 12,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,813. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.