Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 646.3 days.
Nufarm Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NUFMF remained flat at $3.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Nufarm has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
About Nufarm
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nufarm (NUFMF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.