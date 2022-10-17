Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 646.3 days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NUFMF remained flat at $3.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Nufarm has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

