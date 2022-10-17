Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in September

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,351,100 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 2,572,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NWARF stock remained flat at $0.71 on Monday. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,854. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.