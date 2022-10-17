Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,059. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

