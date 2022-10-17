Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 903.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nemetschek from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of Nemetschek stock remained flat at $62.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. Nemetschek has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

