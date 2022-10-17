National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Short Interest Update

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at National Research

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,183,657.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 139,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 279,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,369,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Up 1.4 %

NRC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. National Research has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.