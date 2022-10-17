National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,320. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.83%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,551,272 shares of company stock worth $4,123,470 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,889 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares during the period.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

