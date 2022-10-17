National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,605. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $2,094,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 25.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 107.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 9.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

