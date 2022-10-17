National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
National Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,605. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.