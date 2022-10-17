MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.95 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00005816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $4.95 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,399.02 or 0.27711731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010823 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 1.12780414 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,836,710.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

