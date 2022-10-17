Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Lowered to €255.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €260.00 ($265.31) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €245.00 ($250.00) to €243.00 ($247.96) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. 90,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

