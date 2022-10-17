Morgan Stanley Lowers Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Equal Weight

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of Queensland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Bank of Queensland has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

