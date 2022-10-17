Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCRUF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

