Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %
Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MNPR. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.