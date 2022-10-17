Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNPR. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

