Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.8 days.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of Molecular Partners stock remained flat at $6.29 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 8 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

