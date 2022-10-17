Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £138.75 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban purchased 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £138.75 ($167.65).

On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban acquired 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £137.46 ($166.09).

On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban acquired 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($167.05).

Shares of LON:MAB traded up GBX 2.97 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 112.67 ($1.36). The stock had a trading volume of 479,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,586. The company has a market capitalization of £673.09 million and a PE ratio of 365.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24).

A number of research analysts have commented on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 244.80 ($2.96).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

