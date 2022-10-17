Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £138.75 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban purchased 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £138.75 ($167.65).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban acquired 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £137.46 ($166.09).
- On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban acquired 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($167.05).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MAB traded up GBX 2.97 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 112.67 ($1.36). The stock had a trading volume of 479,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,586. The company has a market capitalization of £673.09 million and a PE ratio of 365.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24).
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
