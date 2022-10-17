Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.44 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Midas token can now be purchased for $31.62 or 0.00161987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $82.44 million and approximately $764,775.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.82 or 0.27730435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 30.23264224 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $308,434.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

