Metis Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.34 Billion (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $490,477.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.82 or 0.27730435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

