Metahero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

