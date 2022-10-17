Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.67-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $70.30. 369,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,373. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Matson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Matson by 191.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Matson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

