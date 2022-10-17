Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.45. 39,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.