Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Billion (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $1.29 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,399.02 or 0.27711731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

