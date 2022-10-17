LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT Raised to €845.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from €840.00 ($857.14) to €845.00 ($862.24) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.57.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,257. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

