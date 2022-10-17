Litecoin Price Hits $51.68 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.68 or 0.00264529 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $7.88 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022787 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006805 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016959 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,406,344 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
