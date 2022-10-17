Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,309,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,261,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00282338 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $124.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
