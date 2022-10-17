LCX Price Tops $0.0531 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, LCX has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $40.96 million and $744,736.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,431.43 or 0.27824529 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010867 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

