Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 987,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,121.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kyowa Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

KYKOF remained flat at $22.94 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Kyowa Kirin has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $23.85.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

