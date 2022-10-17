KonPay (KON) Reaches One Day Volume of $160,986.00

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $160,986.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

