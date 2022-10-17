Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.8 %

KKPNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 782,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,523. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKPNY shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

