Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.8 %
KKPNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 782,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,523. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
