KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $154.44 million and $23,056.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00014421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 2.92812039 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,828.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

