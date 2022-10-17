KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 49,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

KE Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE BEKE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 11,156,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,226,104. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of -1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KE by 31.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 17.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,963,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 443,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KE by 102.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in KE by 76.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 22.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,184,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after buying an additional 582,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.