Joystick Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $792,634.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.51809931 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $569,297.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

