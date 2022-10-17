Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0845 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $143.67 million and approximately $100,236.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,549.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035809 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08451632 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $113,578.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

