JasmyCoin (JASMY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103.48 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $159.36 million and $103.48 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003212 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,399.02 or 0.27711731 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010823 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.