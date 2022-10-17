Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.