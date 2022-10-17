Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

