Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,495,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up about 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

HZNP stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 84,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,632. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

