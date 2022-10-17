J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 7.6% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

