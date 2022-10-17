iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,942 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,903,012 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

