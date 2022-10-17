iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.47. 35,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

