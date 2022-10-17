iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.77. 279,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

