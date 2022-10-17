iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.34 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

