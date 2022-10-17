iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,214 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.79. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

